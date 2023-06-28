Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 95F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.