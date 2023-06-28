(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was booked on a warrant Tuesday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says 18-year-old Kaiden Dale Jarvis Schooling was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of 4th degree theft -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Schooling was also charged with disorderly conduct -- a simple misdemeanor. Police say the arrest occurred in the 900 block of North 6th Street in Red Oak.
Schooling was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.