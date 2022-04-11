(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces multiple charges following a late night weekend traffic stop.
The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Fred Francis Welch IV of Red Oak was arrested Sunday night just before 11:30 after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North 1st Street and East Walnut Street in Red Oak. Authorities say Welch was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance--Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and OWI 1st Offense.
Welch was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was later released after posting $1,000 bond.