(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces multiple charges following his arrest Tuesday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says 23-year-old Jonah Lee Kirsch was arrested shortly before 8:45 p.m. for driving while barred and operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense, both aggravated misdemeanors, carrying a weapon while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Kirsch's arrest came after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Market Street in Red Oak.
Kirsch was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted officers in the arrest.