(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces multiple charges following his arrest over the weekend.
The Red Oak Police Department says 18-year-old Logan Patrick Hastings was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday for interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, 1st degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 100 block of A Street in Red Oak.
Police say a juvenile was also arrested for 1st degree harassment and was taken to a juvenile detention center. Hastings was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.