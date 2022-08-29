(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his Sunday evening arrest.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Clyde Everette Zeigler was arrested shortly after 8:50 p.m. after deputies attempted to stop a white Nissan Altima at the intersection of 110th Street and C Avenue. Authorities say the vehicle began eluding deputies and continued eastbound before stopping near H Avenue and 110th Street.
Zeigler was charged with driving while suspended and eluding law enforcement, and taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,491.25 bond.