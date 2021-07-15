(Corning) -- A suspect faces harassment charges in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jesse Patrick Beaman of Red Oak was arrested early Thursday morning on two counts of 1st degree harassment and interference with official acts. Beaman is charged in connection with an investigation into an incident at 303 Quincy Avenue in Corning. Deputies were sent to that location shortly after midnight.
Beaman is being held in the Adams County Jail. Other arrests are listed with the Adams County Sheriff's Office's report published here: