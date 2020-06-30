(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was cited for allegedly running a stop sign and causing a crash Monday.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to North 2nd and East Hammond streets around 5:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident. An investigation showed a 2004 Oldsmobile driven by Stephen Richard Purcell of Red Oak was westbound on East Hammond.
Authorities say Purcell failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2005 Ford F150 driven by Melissa Hummel of Red Oak. Neither driver was injured. Purcell was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign. Purcell's vehicle sustained $4,000 in damage, while Hummel's damage was estimated at $3,500.
The Red Oak Police Department was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Red Oak Rescue and the Red Oak Fire Department at the scene.