(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was airlifted following a motorcycle wreck late Friday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of North 5th and East Elm streets around 10:30 p.m. Officers say 30-year-old Nathan Allen Aldrich was driving a friend’s 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on North 5th Street when he lost control of the bike.
The bike skidded on its side, before it flipped, sending Aldrich under a parked minivan. Aldrich was taken by LifeNet 1-1 to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the wreck, which remains under investigation.