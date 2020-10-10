Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Truck
Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(Red Oak) -- A 41-year-old Red Oak man has suffered fatal injuries as the result of an ATV accident on Saturday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports at approximately 4:15 AM, they investigated the accident. The investigation found Chad M. Harold of rural Red Oak was operating an orange 2020 Polaris XP1000 ATV in a farm field in the 2500 block of C avenue, north of 260th Street.

Mr. Harold had been traveling south through the field when he lost control near a terrace in the field where it overturned. The ATV sustained an estimated $10,000 damage.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Red Oak Fire and Rescue.

