(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following a search warrant conducted in Red Oak Tuesday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Paul Earl Lemburg II of Red Oak was arrested Tuesday. Authorities say Lemburg was charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine--a Class C felony, and one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine--a Class B Felony. The sheriff's office says the arrest occurred after a search warrant was conducted in the 400 block of East Valley Street in Red Oak.
Lemburg was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on no bond.