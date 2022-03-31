(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces theft charges in Cass County following a Montgomery and Mills County pursuit.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports 31-year-old Eric Alan Vannausdle of Red Oak was arrested Wednesday night at around 10:00 p.m. Deputies took report of a stolen vehicle out of Griswold and were able to locate it near the 1100 block of Highway 48. After deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the subject, later identified as Vannausdle, failed to stop for emergency vehicle leading law enforcement on a chase through Montgomery County into Mills County. Spike strips were deployed and Vannausdle was taken into custody.
Vannausdle was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was charged with Theft 2nd Degree and held on $6,000 bond cash or surety. Charges out of Montgomery County are still pending.