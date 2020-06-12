(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man was taken to the hospital following a crash Friday.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to a crash around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Oak and North Broadway. Authorities say 96-year-old Paul Edwin Roby was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry eastbound on West Oak. Roby’s vehicle entered the intersection and lost control, turning sharply to the south and striking a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by 73-year-old Clinton Merrill Sunderman of Clarinda head-on.
Witnesses told police that Roby was traveling well over the 25 mile per hour speed limit. Roby was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Sunderman was uninjured.
Police say no citations have been issued at this time. Red Oak Fire and Rescue and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.