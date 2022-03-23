(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.
Red Oak Police say 42-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost was arrested for driving while suspended and eluding, both serious misdemeanors, and was cited for other traffic violations. The arrest stems from an incident which began after midnight, when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 48. Upon activating the patrol car's emergency lights and siren, the vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to speed up to elude officers. The vehicle turned onto Ohio Street in an attempt to flee, then turned onto South 2nd Street, where it continued north for two blocks before turning onto Oakwood Avenue, and attempting to hide in a residential driveway.
Trost was taken into custody, and is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted Red Oak Police with the incident.