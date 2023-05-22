(Red Oak) -- One person was killed, one injured in a two-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and Eastern Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Authorities say a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 68-year-old Miles Russell of Red Oak was traveling eastbound on 34 when it crossed the center line and struck the front driver's side of a 2007 Peterbilt Truck driven by 54-year-old Jonathan Gonseth of Murray. Russell's pickup then struck a road sign before coming to rest in the north ditch. Gonseth's vehicle rested partially on the roadway and the westbound shoulder.
Russell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Red Oak Fire and Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gonseth, who was wearing a seatbelt, was injured.
Red Oak Police assisted the patrol at the scene.