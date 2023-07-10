(Council Bluffs) -- A Red Oak man has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison in connection to drug distribution offenses.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announces that 45-year-old Donald Eugene Reed was sentenced Thursday to 212 months in prison following a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Following his prison term, Reed must serve a 10-year term of supervised release.
According to court documents, the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement completed several controlled buys from Reed in September 2022 including methamphetamine and marijuana. Additionally, the U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package addressed to Reed’s home in Red Oak containing four pounds of methamphetamine. The DNE also learned approximately 15 other similar packages had been previously delivered to Reed.
The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case.