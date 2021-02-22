(Council Bluffs) -- A Montgomery County man must spend more than 17 years in prison in connection with a federal child porn case.
Sixty-three year-old Mark Fredrick Sandell of Red Oak was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography. Sandell was already on supervised release for a previous conviction on the same charge. Sandell's previous supervised release was revoked at sentencing, and he was ordered to serve 30 months in person consecutive to the 180-month sentence, for a total sentence of 210 months.
Sandell was arrested in February of last year in connection with an investigation which began when the Nebraska State Patrol conducted peer-to-peer internet network investigations, and discovered that an internet protocol address associated with Sandell received child porn files. A search warrant was then executed at Sandell's home in the 1800 block of Eastern Avenue in Red Oak. Sandell was home at the time, and admitted he was in possession of child porn. A total of 483 videos and 125 images of child porn were identified in seized electronic devices.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Bellevue Police Department investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.