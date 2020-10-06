(Indianola) -- A Red Oak man was uninjured in a fatality crash in Warren County Monday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 92 just west of Indianola. The patrol says 42-year-old Joshua Wayne Levi Hollingsworth of Indianola was driving a motorcycle eastbound on the highway. Authorities say 72-year-old Dennis Alan Walker of Red Oak was driving a 1973 Chevy Custom Pickup and failed to yield when entering the highway, striking the motorcyle.
Hollingsworth was pronounced dead at the scene, while Walker was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.