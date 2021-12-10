(Red Oak) -- Red Oak High School inducted their newest members into the National Honor Society.
At their ceremony Thursday night, the Red Oak Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 12 new members for their high qualities of leadership, scholarship, citizenship, and service. Their names include: Taylor Bennett, Dawson Bond, Tory Carrick, Lainey DeVries, Madison Doyle, Sam Fields, Shelby Heitman, Ryan Johnson, Tessa Rolenc, Gannon Sallach, Hannah Smith, and Josie Vanderhoof. Special guest Elaine Carlson spoke to the 2021-22 school year inductees, along with other current members.
Current members of the Red Oak Chapter include Camryn Bass, Ashlyn Blackman, Nolan Blackman, Jordan Carlson, Aedynn Graham, Delaney Hall, Grayson Hewett, Reese Jackson, Kaila Larson, Julie Loftesness, Trinity LaMar, Lennon O'Neal, and Delanie Olson.