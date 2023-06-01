(Red Oak) -- As the need for additional square footage grows, Red Oak officials are reviewing potential expansions to the city fire station.
That's according to Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, who tells KMA News he has been working with Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius and other city officials in determining the best ways to accommodate his department's current needs. Bruce says the existing structure was built in 1980. However, he adds the size of equipment and number of personnel in his department have started to outgrow the facility.
"Fire apparatus has grown in size, our staffing has increased, and the city council meetings are now held out here," said Bruce. "Our building has expanded a little bit on our dorms where we had to add onto those with a separation because of our co-ed staffing model -- we're just starting to run out of space."
He adds they have had to utilize parts of the meeting room as a stand-alone female dormitory. In the over 40 years they've been using the building, Bruce says the only significant structural renovation was a full roof replacement. He also says there are several safety codes that the older building needs to keep up with.
"Especially to a fire station that's staffed 24/7, 365 -- we have folks here around the clock on three shifts and each shift spends 24 hours here," he said. "With the new emission standards that are out there we have to make sure we have proper ventilation in the building so that the apparatus bay is properly ventilated, that the ventilation of the storage of our gear is appropriate so we don't have a cross contamination between our living quarters and our apparatus bay."
He adds the living-quarters expansion is also needed as they attempt to move from two to four career firefighter paramedics on each shift. In addition, Bruce says the ventilation, electrical, and plumbing systems also need an upgrade, prompting city officials to sit at the table and discuss potential renovations. While one proposal includes expanding the building to the south and closer to the curb, Bruce says the exact plans and costs for the upgrades are still unknown until an architect visits later this month.
"To see what our options are and what those options costs and of course if there's the funding to move any of those projects forward," Bruce explained. "We're trying to marry all of those elements together and do one facility upgrade and make it up to code and a location that's going to be best utilized by everyone."
During Tuesday's special council meeting, Chip Shultz with Northland Securities says the amount of general obligation debt for the city falling off in the upcoming years would allow them to be able to finance a project such as the station renovations through a GO bond without causing the city's debt service levy to increase. Additionally, Bruce says Silvius did present one potential federal funding source for rural fire departments. However, he says there is little information currently available on the program.
"There really wasn't a whole lot of information being pushed out on that subject matter, so I know that's on (Silvius') radar to keep track of just as a potential funding source," said Bruce. "But, there was not a whole lot of information on that and I don't know if it's even still a viable program or not."
Ultimately, Bruce says they will be able to better understand costs and potential funding options following the architect's visit later this month.