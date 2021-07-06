(Red Oak) – Red Oak’s new outdoor pool has been open for more than a month – but has yet to receive a proper dedication.
City officials originally planned a grand opening for the $2.5 million renovation facility during Red Oak’s Junction Days late last month. But, the threat of thunderstorms forced officials to cancel the event. Speaking at Monday night’s Red Oak City Council meeting, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the anticipated storms never materialized that evening.
“There was just a chance of thunderstorms that evening,” said Wright. “We had to make the call in the morning, because JEO (Consultants) was headed here with the food. I said when we talked about it, guaranteed, it would be a nice, sunny evening. That’s just what happened.”
Wright hopes the event can be rescheduled before the end of summer, while the pool still has most of its staffing.
“I know the later we get, the more challenged we’re going to get on staffing,” he said. “We’re going to start losing some guards already here in a couple of weeks. I’m hoping, obviously, to keep it open through that.”
Swimmers have flocked to the pool since its opening June 4th – and Wright says the city is pleased with the facility’s operation thus far.
“Things are going well,” said Wright. “There are still some issues that have to be dealt with this fall, but we haven’t had any new issues arise, anyway.”
In other business Monday night, the council approved contracts and bonds with McCarthy Trenching, LLC on the Fir Avenue sanitary sewer and water main extension, and the 8th Street storm sewer and street improvements. Council members approved bids on both projects at its previous meeting in late June.