(Red Oak) -- Red Oak authorities are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a hit-and-run accident late Sunday evening.
Red Oak Police say a 57-year-old male was riding a bicycle southbound at the intersection of North 8th and East Corning Streets at around 11:15 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Corning struck the bike and left the scene. Authorities say the accident left the bicyclist critically injured.
Anyone with information regarding the accident should call Red Oak Police at 712-623-6500.