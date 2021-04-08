Kody James Syverson & Olivia Margaret Kruse

(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are in custody following a domestic incident in Red Oak.

The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 1600 block of Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic situation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 29-year-old Kody James Syverson of Stanton and 29-year-old Olivia Margaret Kruse of Red Oak on a charge of domestic abuse assault -- first offense.

Both individuals were taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.

