(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are in custody following a domestic incident in Red Oak.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 1600 block of Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic situation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 29-year-old Kody James Syverson of Stanton and 29-year-old Olivia Margaret Kruse of Red Oak on a charge of domestic abuse assault -- first offense.
Both individuals were taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.