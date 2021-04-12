(Red Oak) -- Two Red Oak women were arrested Sunday night on drug charges.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 28-year-old Rayjean Mae Steele and 28-year-old Alina McFarland around 11 p.m. Steele was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, gathering where marijuana is used and four counts of child endangerment. McFarland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and gathering where marijuana is used.
Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Steele is being held on $2,000 bond and McFarland is being held on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.