(Red Oak) -- Two Red Oak residents face drug charges following their arrest Tuesday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of South 8th Street around 8 p.m. for a report of two individuals fighting. Following an investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested 21-year-old Jacob David Berggren on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities also arrested 25-year-old Paige Marie Clark for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond each. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.