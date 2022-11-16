(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department and the Red Oak Volunteer Firefighters Association will be a distribution point for the Marine Toys for Tots program again this holiday season.
The program aims to ensure that no child in Montgomery County is left without a gift for Christmas, according to officer Amber Jennings.
“We’re doing the ages 0-14, so really any [toys] for those ages, as long as it’s new and wrapped,” Jennings said. “We prefer the new toys instead of the used toys, but they can be male or female. Then, we just divide them up to however many kids we have signed up and hopefully they get two or three new toys for Christmas this year.”
Toys for Tots in Montgomery County has received an outpouring of support from local businesses and residents.
“We have huge support from Montgomery County,” Jennings said. “We’ve added a couple businesses this year from Villisca. The Montgomery County residents are good too and make donations, so therefore we can go out and get more toys so [the children] can have more to enjoy besides just the one or two that they’ll get from the Toys for Tots program itself. The community and the businesses, along with the volunteers that help deliver that night, they’re huge.”
Those interested in signing up for this year’s Toys for Tots in Montgomery County should attend registration day Nov. 18 at the Red Oak Fire Department meeting room. This year, there will also be a second sign-up event with fun activities for families Dec. 2 at the Fareway in Red Oak.
“We’ll have a second sign-up day and a toy drive, and along with that day we’ll have Santa and Gammell’s lighted fire truck there on display,” Jennings said. “So the kids can come out and enjoy Santa and we’ll also have a toy drive so if people want to donate toys, that’d be the time. They can either drive by or get out and see Santa and the firetruck and drop them off.”
Any questions regarding the Montgomery County Toys for Tots can be directed to Jennings or Justin Rhamy at the Red Oak Police Department.
Hear the full interview with Jennings below.