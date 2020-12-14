(Red Oak) -- Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Red Oak overnight.
Red Oak Police say 42-year-old Joleen Mary Most of Carbon was arrested late Sunday evening on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear for driving while barred. Most is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Police also arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lee Romick-Sleep of Creston early Monday morning for driving while barred. Romick-Sleep was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's being held on bonds totaling $491.25.