Arrest

(Red Oak) -- Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Red Oak overnight.

Red Oak Police say 42-year-old Joleen Mary Most of Carbon was arrested late Sunday evening on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear for driving while barred. Most is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lee Romick-Sleep of Creston early Monday morning for driving while barred. Romick-Sleep was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's being held on bonds totaling $491.25.

