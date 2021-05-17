(Red Oak) — Red Oak officials say they intend to open city’s new $2.5 million swimming pool Memorial Day weekend.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard an update on preparations for the new facility’s opening. City Administrator Brad Wright says they are on track to open in a few weeks.
"It is our intent to be open -- I keep saying that way -- the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend," said Wright. "We did have our state inspection last week, which went well overall. Obviously, there were some minor things with signage and some things he pointed out that we need to do and we're getting those in place."
Plans had originally called for the facility to open last year, but construction delays and COVID-19 swamped the swimming season. Then over the winter, workers discovered a leaking pipe between the pool’s main drain and a sump pit, preventing the pool from holding water. Now that repairs have been made, Wright says another potential problem could slow things down: a lack of lifeguards.
"Continue to pass the word along and promote it to anybody you can," said Wright. "I think we're up to 11 applications, or maybe 12. We still need a few more lifeguards and really need another assistant manager or two, somebody that's willing and they don't have to be lifeguard certified just to help."
Wright says the city intends to open the pool even if they don’t have a full staff of lifeguards. He says they are looking at options for opening the facility with a smaller staff.
"We're looking at options on what we can do to utilize the staff the best, as far as having it open, but have to alternate and not have the big slide open all the time," said Wright. "There's some things we're looking if we're in that situation, as opposed to just closing it and not being able to open the door. We want to be able to have it open, so we do need some more help yet."
In other business, the council approved a property transfer between the city and the Red Oak School District, giving the school property around the football and baseball field in exchange for a park area and basketball courts near 3rd and Corning streets.