(Red Oak) -- Many local first responders are coming together to sponsor a fun and free event focusing on public safety.
On August 2, Red Oak is hosting their National Night Out from 6-8 p.m.. The evening features activities, food, and information about fire, farm, and health safety. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says this year's event provides a fun evening for the public and builds relations between them and their local safety teams.
"It's more so a comradery-building event between the public and the first responders," said Chief Rhamy. "We want the public to come out and get to know us and surrounding agencies. It's just a free event that we put together. There's a lot of different information that you can obtain that night, so we just encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the evening."
Highlights of the night include a helicopter landing, cars on display, photo booth, and more.
The National Night Out program has been operating as a community-building campaign for close to 40 years across the country. During the night, first responders and citizens can come together under a positive environment to learn and grow with each other. This year marks Red Oak's sixth time putting on the program. Chief Rhamy says he got the idea when he first took office.
"Six years ago I took over as chief of police," said Chief Rhamy. "And me and my community liaison officer at the time were looking for some different events to try and spear the mingling of the public with first responders. We did our research, and we found this National Night Out event and we thought 'we'll give it a whirl'. So, it's turned out really well."
Close to 96 total partners have signed on to help with the National Night Out. Along with the Red Oak emergency groups, first responders from more than 10 other Iowa cities will be joining the event including a few state organizations. Chief Rhamy says the cooperation between southwest Iowa responders is something that makes the area unique.
"We're in a rural setting, so we have to have each other's backs," said Chief Rhamy. "It doesn't matter who we are or what uniform we're wearing -- we have to help each other out. We're a brotherhood. No matter if we're public safety, EMS, fire, or law enforcement, we have to be there for each other."
The night of fun and learning will take place at Fountain Square Park in Red Oak. Residents are also encouraged to turn on their porch lights as a sign of solidarity for the event. Additional information can be found at the Red Oak, Iowa National Night Out Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with ROPD Chief Justin Rhamy below.