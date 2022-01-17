(Red Oak) -- One Red Oak resident is calling for more public input on how the city will spend funding from the recent infrastructure and jobs bill passed by Congress.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from resident Ron Carlson who asked the council and its respective committees to strongly consider the public's input on dollars from the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Carlson, who also owns the Red Oak Do It Center, says he would like to see the council pursue having public input on a special committee or the respective committees already established deciding how to spend the dollars.
"I would like to ask the council to consider including members to voluntarily become part of that committee receiving those funds and distributing those funds," Carlson said. "I think the people of Red Oak have the right to be heard, rather than just the council doing this."
The infrastructure and jobs bill brings nearly $3.4 billion for Iowa's highways, $100 billion to expand broadband throughout the state, $432 million for bridge revitalization, $120 million for airport revitalization, and other various public transportation needs in the state.
Carlson says he would like to see more public input at the respective commission and board meetings when discussing the dollars as well.
"There's a number of commissions on there like the airport, the street department, and other things like that," Carlson said. "I think that if we can get some of the residents of Red Oak to be a part of those committees, I think it would be of value to everybody."
Carlson says he sees value in communication between the public and the council when discussing how to invest potentially more significant amounts of money. After attending a town hall with U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, he says the sooner the city decides how to spend the money, the better.
"I just really think that input like that has value, and I know (Montgomery County) is also working with some other funds and there's some other committees with people asking to be with them also," Carlson said. "So I'd like to have you consider that whenever you look at those funds. Like Cindy (Axne) said, the sooner that we get those applied for, the sooner we're going to get okayed. So I hope that happens."
The council took no formal action on the suggestions Monday night. In other business, the council approved a resolution accepting the work of McCarthy Trenching, LLC on the Fir Avenue Sanitary and Sewer and Water Main extension project, approved the Performed Services Agreement between the Red Oak Park and Tree Board, the City of Red Oak, and the Montgomery County Family YMCA, and scheduled a council work session expected to take place on February 16th at 5:30 p.m.