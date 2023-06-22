(Red Oak) -- Red Oak residents hope to restore a directory kiosk at the Evergreen Cemetery.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council heard from Red Oak resident Elaine Hollen who informed the council she was hoping to raise funds for a new burial directory at the cemetery. Hollen says she wanted to chip in voluntarily after hearing the kiosk had been non-operational for over a year.
"I found that out after a classmate of mine had driven six hours from Branson and her niece who had driven over 10 hours to spend the weekend in Red Oak," said Hollen. "After I spoke with the cemetery superintendent, I was made aware of the fact that (the kiosk) had not been functioning since Memorial Day of 2022 and a few months prior."
Hollen says the directory is primarily used to access burial records and locate a grave and section. However, with the help of Red Oak resident Beau Boeye, Hollen says the records from the old system are still accessible and could be transferred to a new platform with additional features.
"There's over 13,000 burial records that Beau Boeye has voluntarily saved from the system that went down and we need to replace that old system," she said. "In the future it could have story maps, they could help with locating the Court of Honor flagpole holders -- there's just a wealth of knowledge and Red Oak has a rich history."
Hollen adds other potential uses with the new system could include tree mapping, work order management, project tracking, such as fallen trees or broken water lines, and access to burial sites available for purchase.
Hollen says she has already begun reaching out to individuals who might be interested and has communicated her intentions with Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius and City Administrator Kyra Smith. She adds they hope to hit the ground running with several people expected to make their way through town this weekend with Junction Days with the ultimate goal of raising over $10,000.
"I'm going to try to get things to local businesses, hotels, and class reunions to see what we can get accomplished," Hollen outlined. "The original goal is between $10,000 and $15,000 -- it's a big undertaking but I think if we can draw from that out of town money it would be a big first step."
From what Boeye has shown the city with the new system, Smith says it would be similar to Google Maps or Google Earth for the cemetery. City officials also thanked Hollen, Boeye, and others involved for volunteering their time. Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can make a check payable to the "City of Red Oak - Evergreen Cemetery Project" P.O. box 475, Red Oak, Iowa, 51566.