(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's School Board approved a resolution late Monday afternoon pertaining to the district's revenue purpose statement.
Red Oak superintendent Ron Lorenz says the revenue purpose statement is a ballot measure that describes how school districts can spend their penny sales tax that the State government gives to all public schools.
While the Iowa Legislature extended the sales tax, Lorenz says the Red Oak district statement will soon expire.
"In 2019, the Iowa legislature extended the penny sales tax for school infrastructure through 2050," Lorenz said. "Our current sales tax revenue purpose statement expires on January 1st, 2031. So we have to hold a local election to extend the revenue purpose statement if we want to borrow against those funds beyond that date."
Lorenz said he wanted to make it clear that this would not add any extra taxes for the general public.
"I would note that this is not an additional tax, this is not going to be a burden on anyone," Lorenz said. "It's simply an extension of what we're currently doing. At this point we have no capacity to borrow any additional funds from the state prior to 2023. But looking long term if we want to look at additional renovations, or if we want to use those funds for the duration of that window, we have to go ahead and have an election."
With the board's authorization, Lorenz said the district will proceed with the announcement and planning of the ballot initiative taking place in early November around the same time as School Board and City Council elections.