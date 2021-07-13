(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Community School Board, meeting in regular session at the Inman Elementary School Building late Monday afternoon, approved the sale of one of districts older properties.
Red Oak superintendent Ron Lorenz said the property on North 3rd St and East Prospect was approved for sale by the board last night.
"Well we did have a public hearing regarding the sale of one of the properties that we've been looking to dispose of," Lorenz said. "We didn't receive any public comment, so the board did proceed with authorizing the sale of the property on North 3rd and East Prospect."
Lorenz said a community member proposed using the site as a vegetable and flower garden prompting the board to sell for $2,000.
Other properties the board was hoping to sell include the Washington and Bancroft Elementary School buildings. However, Lorenz says the interest in the two properties certainly could have been higher.
"We didn't get as much interest in those properties as we had hoped," Lorenz said. "So we're gonna take another look at that and see how those properties might be used and start investigating ways to hopefully add some value to the community."
Lorenz said one big reason potentially for the lack of interest in the buildings can be attributed to the materials used in the construction of the nearly 70-year-old buildings.
"One of the big barriers is asbestos," Lorenz said. "Any time you have an older building, particularly school buildings that were built in the 1950s or 60s, asbestos is an issue. Anytime we take steps to do any type of renovations there, we have to consider that and that can be costly."
The School Board will be back in regular session on Monday, July 26th at 5:30 P.M. at the Inman Elementary School Building. Lorenz made his comments on a bonus edition of the KMA "Morning Line."