(Red Oak) -- Flexibility is the name of the game when it comes to putting a Return to Learn plan together in the Red Oak School District.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board formally gave approval to the district's plan to combat the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and still provide instruction starting next month. Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district's plan is to keep as many options as possible open throughout the school year.
"We have tried to build in as much flexibility with our plan as we could from the get-go," said Lorenz. "We knew that this situation is kind of shifting, so we wanted to make sure that we were able to pivot and transition as easily as we could. That goes back to weeks ago when we revised our district calendar to make sure that we could easily transition to different delivery models as the guidance and as circumstances change."
Lorenz says the district is working with the Montgomery County Public Health Department to develop responses that are dependent upon virus activity and case counts in the county.
"We're going to be providing face-to-face instruction if the risk level decreases," said Lorenz. "Right now, we're looking at a combination of face-to-face and remote instruction. We also have in place plans for an alternating schedule if the risk should increase. Ultimately, we're prepared to move to a continuous or remote learning, if necessary."
As the school year nears, Lorenz says the district has been working with teachers on moving their materials online and creating videos and other learning aides for an online platform. Lorenz says the district will use a standardized platform for the whole district.
"That framework is really the linchpin of our plan," said Lorenz. "It's a learning platform that's going to have the same look, feel and function regardless of the instruction or delivery model. This plan features a universal platform, it's going to be consistent regardless of grade level or content area, it provides consistent depth of thought and levels of engagement for students, provides a common vocabulary for students, parents and teachers so that we can communicate with one another more effectively and ultimately it provides for both face-to-face and remote instruction."
Lorenz praised the district's staff for their participation and willingness to adapt to new methods of instruction for the upcoming year.
"A lot of time and energy has gone into training for the development of these sites," said Lorenz. "I'm really pleased to say that over the past two weeks, we've had all but just a small handful of our teachers participate and do so very graciously. They took time out of their summer to come in. I think they felt like it was time well spent. Ultimately, I think we are in a pretty good position to move forward, regardless of what situation is thrown at us."
Currently, the school year is slated to start in Red Oak on August 24th. On-site classes will not be held on Wednesdays to start the school. Wednesday mornings will be used by students participating in face-to-face learning for independent learning activities, while the remainder of the day will be devoted to remote learning students, professional development and deep cleaning of the district's facilities.
Lorenz was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview below.