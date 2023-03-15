(Red Oak) – Red Oak school officials are mulling over the findings and priorities identified in a comprehensive facilities study.
That comes after the Red Oak School Board received final recommendations from Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture for the district's long-range strategic facilities plan. The suggestions come after the firm conducted a nearly seven-month-long comprehensive facilities assessment. O'Neal says one of the top priorities identified was at Inman Elementary School. Primarily, O'Neal urged the board to look into replacing the roof on the portion of the facility built in the 1960s within the next year and possibly this summer.
"That has a budget median of $275,000 and that needs to be a high priority item over the next year -- just that six classroom section," said O'Neal. "On the rest of the building, for the roofing piece we did bring down a roofing consultant out of Omaha and they went through all the roofs, you have -- with proper maintenance -- another 10 years of life on the 1999 roofs of that building."
Thus, O'Neal also suggested the board look into replacing the remaining ballasted roof in 2032 with an estimated cost between $990,000 and $1.2 million. Other items for the board to consider for this summer included several maintenance items to the remaining existing roof. Other Inman projects identified for the next one-to-five years included replacing the caulking on the building control joints, doors, and windows, replacing roughly 50% of the metal doors that have started to rust, and concrete work, including replacing 275 square feet near the north entrance.
Additionally, on a more mid-range timeline between six and 10 years, O'Neal says the assessment identified a need to replace Inman's fire alarm system, costing between $245,000 and $290,000.
"That's something that could be a big cost," he said. "There are ways to extend the life of a fire alarm system with components on the secondary market that can be purchased and replaced as they go bad. But at some point, those components on that secondary piece either get so expensive that you don't want to do it anymore or they just become no longer repairable."
Other more long-range projects identified included upgrading the lighting and controls throughout the building through a rebate program and eventually performing upgrades to the HVAC equipment and controls.
Meanwhile, at the Junior-Senior High School, on top of some roofing repairs, including drains, walk pads, and sealants, O'Neal says they're suggesting a good amount of crack seal and seal coat work, including the west service drive, circle drive, and the north and south circle drive parking lots.
"In the next two years, it's that west service drive and the circle drive that we want to be considered for a crack sealing and sealing overcoat," said O'Neal. "Then, the south and the north parking -- it would be about year five on those."
Also, in the next six to 10 years, O'Neal recommends replacing roughly 70% of the facility's metal doors that have started to rust and also upgrading the HVAC equipment and controls.
Regarding the school's athletic complexes, the most significant short-term project, O'Neal says, would be a track resurfacing effort. Between the surface itself and subgrade work, he adds the project would be anticipated to cost between $540,000 to $700,000.
"There's the track resurfacing and then there's any of the unknowns with the subgrade below that," O'Neal explained. "You could get lucky and just have to do the surfacing and a little repair and then worst case scenario is all of that subgrade is torn out and replaced in a complete track replacement."
However, O'Neal says the lists did not include as many "aspirational" items identified during the assessment, including a space addition to Inman's cafeteria. But, board members suggested including more details about the Inman expansion and asked Superintendent Ron Lorenz, along with maintenance staff, to identify further if they could handle any of the more maintenance-based recommendations in-house. More information is expected to be shared at the board's April meeting.