(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are still exploring options for two vacant facilities.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously rejected bids from Gold Nugget Properties LLC for the former Webster and Bancroft elementary buildings. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the board took action after hearing presentations from George Duncan regarding Gold Nugget's plans for the facilities, as well as from City Administrator Brad Wright regarding zoning requirements relative to the proposed sales of both buildings. In the end, Lorenz says the board had numerous concerns about selling the buildings to Gold Nugget.
"They were grateful for the bids," said Lorenz, "and they appreciated Mr. Duncan coming and presenting them. But, ultimately, they had concerns that by selling the properties to a broker, the board would have little influence on how the properties would be used. So, they decided they would rather pursue some avenues to ensure they were indeed good neighbors, and not allowing those sites to be used in a way that didn't serve the public good, I guess."
Despite the rejection of Gold Nuggets' bids, Lorenz insists it's not back to square one for the future of both buildings.
"Since this proposal by Gold Nugget was put forth," he said, "we've had a lot of conversation here in Red Oak about the best way to use those properties. As I've said, we've got some local groups stepping forward to put those properties to use. I think we're probably moving in a direction where we're going to look at those private nonprofit groups, those 501-C-3 groups that could step in and leverage some of those grants, and I would foresee that as something we would look pretty seriously at down the road."
Lorenz believes housing redevelopment is still an option for both properties.
"One of the big things we've been working on in here in Red Oak is housing redevelopment, and providing good quality affordable housing for folks," said Lorenz. "We have a lot of interested. People want to come to the community, and one of those barriers is a lack of housing. Ultimately, I think those lots could be repurposed in a way that would really serve the community, the neighbhorhoods and the school district. That's what I would foresee."
The superintendent adds the district is under no time constraints for the properties' disposal. In other business Monday night, the board...
---approved the hiring of substitute bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year: Michelle Cockburn, Mark Johnson, Barb Lombard, Bob Peterson, Amanda Serna and Justin Williams.
---approved the hiring of Cliff Owens as senior high school girls basketball head coach--pending certification, Adam Hietbrink as senior high school girls basketball assistant coach, Sarah Williams as paraeducator at the junior-senior high school, and Bevin Anderzhon as senior high school fall play assistant director, all for the 2021-22 school year.
---approved the use of ESSER funds to purchase hands-free toilet flushing mechanisms to limit the spread of COVID-19, at a cost of $14,900.
You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz from our 7:05 a.m. newscast here: