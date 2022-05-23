(Undated) -- More discussion on school facilities is expected in Red Oak this week, while Page County officials face important decisions on a courthouse window replacement project. It's all in the Week Ahead.
Topping today's list of meetings is the Red Oak School Board's 5:30 p.m. session at the junior-senior high school's learning center. At that meeting, the board is expected to set finalists and an interview process for prospective firms to conduct a comprehensive study of the district's facilities. Recently, school officials sent out requests for proposals to 16 architectural firms for a full assessment of the district's space limitations, as well as other building issues. In a recent interview with KMA News, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz attributed the shortage at Inman Elementary School to an enrollment hike.
"For many years, we experienced declining enrollment--like many of the districts in the area," he said. "I think the average decline was about 18 kids per year for the past 15 years. This year, we saw an increase of 36 1/2 kids--which is quite a thing. And, we attribute a lot of that to the success of the Red Oak Early Childhood Center."
Earlier this month, the board alleviated a part of Inman's space problem by approving the leasing of a two-room portable modular classroom for 39 months at a cost of more than $139,000. Also meeting tonight: the Sidney City Council at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Among the agenda items is a resolution approving the contract and/or payment bonds for the city's water meter installation project. And, a special Glenwood School Board meeting and work session is at 6 p.m. Agenda items include discussion regarding a proposed innovation center/charter school.
Among Tuesday's meetings is the Page County Board of Supervisors at 8:30 a.m. at the county courthouse's Page Room. At that meeting, the supervisors are expected to open sealed bids for the long-running courthouse window replacement project. Plans call for replacing 88 windows at an estimated cost of $735,000--including a 10% contingency for the cost of supplies. Proceeds from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds will cover the project's cost. Kelsey Vetter, a senior architect with Farnsworth Group LLC, recently told the supervisors that nearly $479,000 of that cost alone will come from the cost of the windows.
"You know, you guys do have large openings, and to be able to fill them--it does add up," said Vetter. "And I will say that that number, I've been working specifically with Pella (Corporation) just because they have a plant close by. That doesn't mean they have to be used for this project, we are just listing them as a basis of design."
Also Tuesday morning, more discussion regarding Montgomery County's I.T. director's opening is expected at the county's board of supervisors meeting at 8:30. Current I.T. Director Jim Scott's resignation was announced at last week's meeting. Other meetings include the Mills County Board of Supervisors at 8:15 a.m., the Shenandoah City Council at 6 p.m. and the Glenwood City Council at 7 p.m.
Also this week: the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meet Wednesday morning at 9 at the county courthouse. Agenda items include an update from Turn Key Logistics on the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project, and discussion regarding Shenandoah Medical Center's EMS coverage.