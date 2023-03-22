(Red Oak) -- Negotiations are underway in the Red Oak Community School District for teacher compensation.
During a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, Red Oak School officials presented their initial proposal to the Red Oak Education Association regarding the 2023-24 teacher contract. ROEA made its initial proposal to the district back on March 8. Speaking on behalf of the district and the Red Oak School Board, School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the district's proposal includes a 2.89% total package increase amounting to just under $186,000, including a $2,000 increase across the board for each step in each lane in the salary schedule.
"The Board of Directors of the Red Oak Community School District is committed to hiring and retaining high-quality teachers and staff," said Lorenz. "As responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, the board is also dedicated to living within the means of the district and preserving the fiscal health of our schools for years to come. With declining enrollment and minimal state supplemental aid, sustainability is a key concern -- equity for all employees is another."
The proposal comes after the ROEA made its initial proposal, including a $2,000 increase to the base wage for the 2023-24 school year, equating to roughly $380,000 or a total package increase of over 6%. The two-year ROEA proposal also included a 6% base wage increase for the 2024-25 school year.
Lorenz adds the district is also proposing a one-year contract versus the ROEA's two-year proposal.
"The district proposes increasing the supplemental pay schedule 'base unit salary,' which is currently $270 by $8, which would effect coaches and sponsors," said Lorenz. "The district also proposes a one year settlement, effective from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024."
Lorenz added that notwithstanding the across-the-board salary increase, the district also proposes freezing all current employees at their 2022-23 step placement, with no step advancement or payment of the wage multiplier in the salary schedule for the 2023-24 contract year. Meanwhile, the ROEA's initial proposal also discussed substitute compensation and possibly implementing a $25.00 per class rate for teachers that substitute during their planning period.
Further negotiations are expected to take place at another special meeting next Tuesday.