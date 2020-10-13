(Red Oak) -- Red Oak School officials are making two changes to the district's Return to Learn plan.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved two recommended changes to the plan that dictates the district's COVID-19 response. Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the first change will only allow remote learning for students with a verified medical rationale or other extenuating circumstance.
"We've seen a disproportionate number of our remote learners who are struggling," said Lorenz. "We tried to provide parents as much flexibility as possible in selecting the instructional model that was right for them, but we can't ignore the fact that too many of our kids are falling further and further behind. We recommended effective October 26, 2020 remote learning be limited to those students who have a verified medical reason or have special permission by a building principal."
At the beginning of the school year, parents in the district were allowed to choose between sending their children to school or opting for remote learning without a medical requirement. Last month, Lorenz says the district was seeing between 15%-22% of remote learners who were falling behind on their school work. Lorenz says the new requirement will still allow a student to participate in remote learning if they are in good academic standing and have permission from their principal.
"Moving forward, we're going to ask parents to obtain some type of doctor's note or verification that their student or family member has a medical condition that precludes that child from physically attending school," said Lorenz. "On the other hand, if they want to seek special permission, they merely need to reach out to principals and explain their situation, talk about the fact that their kids are being successful and we're going to do our very best to accommodate those folks."
The other major change coming to the district begins this Thursday, as all students and staff will be required to wear face coverings in the building, except during lunch. Lorenz says the new requirement is in response to new guidance issued by Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"If someone comes in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, they don't necessarily need to be quarantined so long as both they and the person who tested positive were wearing face masks," said Lorenz. "Like many districts, we started looking seriously at this, because we knew that it would streamline our contact tracing requirements, it would keep kids in school and -- quite honestly -- it would help us keep kids safe."
For the first part of the school year, face coverings were only recommended for students, while being required for staff. Lorenz called compliance "hit and miss."
"We have a number of students who do wear face masks on a consistent basis, while many do not," said Lorenz. "All of our staff are required to wear face masks. We've been blessed in that we haven't had a lot of cases, but nonetheless we know that this is an issue and we need to do our part to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. We also want to make sure kids are safe. This is a means for us to get more kids in school, keep more kids in school and just do a better job of keeping everybody safe."
Lorenz was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear his full interview below.