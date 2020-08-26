(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District is exploring options to upgrade an aging security system at two of its buildings.
Meeting in regular session this week, the Red Oak School Board approved a request to integrate and synchronize the district's security system and authorized Superintendent Ron Lorenz to pursue grant funding for the project. Lorenz tells KMA News the district's facilities don't all use the same system currently.
"We've undertaken a number of facilities renovations and one of the last things that we need to do as a district is to synchronize our building access and security platforms," said Lorenz. "We're currently operating two separate systems: one at our junior-senior high school and another at Inman Elementary and our Child Development Center. Those two systems don't communicate with one another."
Lorenz says having each of the buildings on a different system causes some issues when it comes to security.
"We find ourselves scrambling sometimes to coordinate and ensure proper access and those kinds of things," said Lorenz. "So, we're anxious to get those buildings on the same system and just centralize our security and access as much as possible."
Lorenz says the district will partner with the organization that provides early childhood services in the former Washington Elementary building to pursue funding for the project.
"The Montgomery County Child Development Association is willing to share some of the costs of consolidating these systems," said Lorenz. "This is an opportune time. We are going to work with them to look at one particular grant and possibly others to see if we can't subsidize this project to some degree or another. At this point, we are kind of just in the process of looking at different grants, but we're trying to make this project as cost effective as possible and just as always be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars."
Lorenz says the current disconnect between the systems has not caused any major security problems in the district, but he would like to be proactive.
"Unfortunately, we live in a time when things happen that nobody really wants to think about, so it's important that we're prepared," said Lorenz. "Right now, we're not reacting to any perceived threat as much as it is the fact we have two systems, one of which is rather old and outdated and probably isn't going to be supported much longer. We want to be proactive. We want to make sure that things are where they need to be in terms of our access and security and this was a great time to do it."
In other business this week, the board approved a renewal of catastrophic student accident insurance for the 2020-21 school year.