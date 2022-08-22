(Red Oak) -- Preliminary work continues on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities.
Back in June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture of Omaha to conduct the survey encompassing the current facility needs and develop an outline for the next 5-10 years. Architect Daric O'Neal told the board late Monday afternoon work is underway on the study's "where are we now" phase, including assessments of the existing facilities.
"As far as the envelope--mechanical, electrical, plumbing, technology, code, accessibility, site analysis--we've done all that for all of the sites, with the exception of the Central Office," said O'Neal. "We've done the walk through and visual inspection of the activities fields at the high school complex and Legion Park complex."
O'Neal says the preliminary assessments have already pinpointed two major needs--including roof repairs at Inman Elementary School.
"You have what we call the old Inman roof," he said. "So, that's the original part of Inman--not the 2000 bond piece, but the original part of Inman. That roof is significantly deteriorated, and should be on your full replacement schedule for next year, next summer. Then, there is a masonry repair concern with a window on the east side of Inman."
This fall, O'Neal projects the study will shift into the "where do we want to go" phase, including meetings and surveys with various district personnel and stakeholders.
"We have a couple of meetings that we've identified with an activities meeting, technology, teachers, a parents-student meeting," said O'Neal, "and probably a combination survey and then a community input process related to Bancroft and Webster, as we move into scenarios where you may have some developer tools and developer packages that you're putting out there. You could also have some input from the public on what the future of those spaces may want to be."
One area the survey is expected to address involves so-called life safety issues. Board President Bret Blackman requested a closed-session meeting with local law enforcement to discuss security issues.
"It's something we really don't want public on how we are addressing security, especially after what's happened in Texas and some of these other schools," said Blackman. "I think the board would be comfortable if we would meet sometime with law enforcement."
Along those lines, O'Neal plans to participate in a webinar offered by the American Institute of Architects' Iowa chapter August 30 regarding school security and funding. Continuing updates and discussion on the facilities study is expected at future board meetings.