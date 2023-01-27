(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials say the district is sitting in a comfortable position staffing-wise as they begin to enter the prime hiring stages for the next school year.
That's the message from Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz and Junior-Senior High School Curriculum Director Leanna Fluckey, who presented the results of the Teacher Leadership and Compensation, or TLC, Program Mid-Year Review to the Red Oak School Board Wednesday. While the situation is brighter now, Fluckey says teacher shortages were about at this time last year, prompting the district to implement the TLC program.
"Due to the shortage, we implemented an emergency plan, where we took all of our teacher leaders and put them back in the classroom, we added a bunch of positions, and we changed stipends so that we could help address the teacher shortage issue," said Fluckey. "So, that was suppose to be in place for a year and we would re-evaluate, and we're at that mid-year point and we wanted to do a survey just to see what people think of it, how it's going, and where we're at."
Fluckey says nearly all the classroom staff gave at least an 80% positive response rate to questions about TLC positions and whether the district was meeting state requirements, with just two interventionist positions giving an over 70% positive response rate. She adds that 84% of classroom staff also felt the district had provided enough leadership opportunities and compensation to help retain effective teachers.
Additionally, Fluckey says staff responded positively when asked whether they believed the district would be best served regarding staff retention and support by continuing the program.
"The question literally says, 'the district will be best served by continuing to have teacher leaders in the classroom with students and serving as leaders in the current structure that requires time outside of their teaching contracts -- that was the big shift for us," Fluckey explained. "84% of our staff said yes."
Lorenz says the program might also be starting to show its retention ability, as the district currently sits with just three open classroom positions.
"We currently have three classrooms positions that are open, we have to at the elementary and one at the junior-senior high school," he said. "We have a counselor position that is going to be difficult to fill and we have a couple of Title I reading positions that we haven't posted yet because we want to know where we're at with classrooms."
He adds that classroom staff vacancies are half what they were this time last year, and they aren't seeing a constant trickle of teachers leaving the district as witnessed in the previous year. Additionally, the superintendent commended Junior-Senior High Principal Nate Perrien and Inman Elementary Principal Jane Chaillie for finding several student-teachers.
"So we have young people in our schools that may be viable options and I think we're looking at doing some interviews with some of those folks in the not too distant future before we lose them to somebody else," said Lorenz. "There was a bit of desperation last year or at least it felt a little desperate last year at this time, which is ironic because hiring typically doesn't start until January. I feel 100% better about where we are this year."
Fluckey says her committee will be meeting this Spring to discuss the program's future before presenting a proposal to the board.