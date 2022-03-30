(Red Oak) -- Increasing enrollment numbers are causing problems in the Red Oak School District.
Earlier this week, Superintendent Ron Lorenz discussed issues regarding space at Inman Elementary School. Lorenz tells KMA News growing enrollment numbers at Red Oak's Child Development Center have translated into more kids at Inman--and less space to put them.
"We've had a lot of conversations about different options," said Lorenz. "We've talked about adding some temporary classroom space to kind of weather the storm. But, we're looking at trends, and we're seeing the kids that are coming through. We're currently using every bit of space we have at Inman."
Lorenz says projections of future elementary enrollment numbers shows the space shortage will continue.
"Our current 6th grade class is a three-section class," he said, "which means there are three different classrooms for those kids. As they transition to the junior-senior high school, we're looking at a kindergarten class that's expected to be a four-section. So, we're going to need to repurpose an existing space to accommodate that additional section. We're looking at some limitations in our cafeteria that we probably need to be thinking about."
Still, considering enrollment declines at other KMAland school districts, Lorenz admits it's a nice problem to have.
"Enrollment is important," said Lorenz. "As you look across the state, most rural districts are experiencing declining enrollment. The fact that we saw an increase this year and held steady last year is significant. It does come with some challenges, but we're going to figure those out. We're just going to make of the most of it, and really appreciate the fact that we've got kids coming to Red Oak."
More discussion regarding the Inman space situation is expected at future school board meetings.