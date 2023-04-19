(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have joined other area districts in completing the demanding task of setting next fiscal year's budget.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Red Oak School Board held a public hearing on and unanimously approved their fiscal year 2024 budget, which will begin July 1. School officials say the proposed property tax rate is $15.55 per thousand dollars valuation, a roughly $0.14 increase from the current fiscal year. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says several factors have played into the slight uptick in the school's tax rate.
"We're facing many of the same economic challenges that most organizations and entities are dealing with right now," said Lorenz. "So, we're dealing with inflation, we've got rising operational costs, stagnant property values, and we've got declining enrollment. Those were all key considerations as we developed the budget."
The proposed rate came in under the board's recommendations to keep the increase under $15.60 per thousand.
Additionally, Lorenz says the budget does keep the debt surplus levy at the statutory limit to continue paying ahead on its general obligation bonds from 2018 and adjusting the management levy fund to cushion the increase for the district's taxpayers. Lorenz added they already have a decent amount of dollars in the management fund that handles various topics such as liability insurance and workman's compensation.
"By maintaining the surplus levy at the statutory limit of $4.05 we will save taxpayers $94,250 and that's on top of the $165,000 we've saved previously," Lorenz explained. "By lowering our management fund levy to $0.41 per thousand we were able to stay in the parameters established by the board, but we have managed to raise $160,000 that pays for things like legal settlements, natural gas, liability insurance, workman's compensation -- those kinds of things."
The board also approved a fiscal '24 budget adjustment which Lorenz says comes as the district will be subject to the state's 101% budget guarantee due to a 3.6% drop in enrollment in the upcoming school year. The measure ensures each district is guaranteed an increase of at least 1% in state money over the previous year's budget to offset declining enrollment.
"It ultimately provides a buffer for district's experiencing decreasing enrollment like we have," he said. "So our loss in enrollment is greater than the increase in supplemental state aid, so we're subject to the budget guarantee. To meet that 100% threshold, we'd have to levy an additional $132,977 -- which is the equivalent of $0.32 per thousand."
In other related budgetary business, the board also held a public hearing and approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, increasing the district's spending authority by $800,000. While the amendment does not impact the taxpayers, Lorenz says they have some unforeseen increases in expenses not initially budgeted for.
"Specifically we have support staff salary increases, we have janitorial cost increases and we have ESSER expenditures that weren't factored in," said Lorenz. "So, we propose increasing the current year budget by $800,000 -- that's $400,000 for instruction, $200,000 for support services, and $200,000 for other expenditures."
In other business, the board...
--Approved a number of personnel considerations including the hiring of Charles Hollis as English Language Arts Teacher at the Jr-Sr High School and Yearbook sponsor for the Jr High School, Bevin Anderzohn as Senior High School Fall Play Director for the 2023-24 school year and Alec Ruskell as the Senior High School Assistant Softball Coach for the 2022-23 school year, and the resignations of Nevada Meis as Special Education Teacher at Inman Elementary and the Middle School Volleyball Coach, Darla Olinger as a Math Teacher at the Jr-Sr High School and as a Spring Activities Supervisor, Bevin Anderzohn as the Senior High School Fall Play Assistant Director, and Weston Rolenc as the Senior High School Assistant Girls Basketball Coach all effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved four operational sharing agreements including Human Resources and Maintenance Director with the Stanton Community School District, School Counselor with the East Mills Community School District, and Transportation Director with the Sidney Community School District, all for the 2023-24 school years.
--Approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Bond Surplus Levy.
--Approved the renewal of the 2023-24 Timberline Billing Service LLC Agreement.
--Approved the renewal of the Infinite Campus Student Information System for the 2023-24 school year for $26,763.
-Approved the Proposed 2023 Summer School Structure.
--Approved the 2023-24 Concurrent Enrollment Courses and Career and Technical Education Programs with Southwestern Community College.
--Approved the 2023-24 High School Course Handbook.
--Approved the proposed amendment to the District's Teacher Leadership and Compensation Plan.
--Approved a Girls' Wrestling Interscholastic Activity Sharing Agreement with the Griswold School District for the 2023-24 school year.