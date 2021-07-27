(Red Oak) -- Two Red Oak school district buildings have begun to acquire interest, prompting the school board to approve and extend a standing process of disposition.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the board discusses the disposition process of the Webster and Bancroft school buildings. Superintendent Ron Lorenz said the standing process that was in place for the buildings has come and gone.
“In April, the board approved a process for the disposition of those buildings that had very specific timelines,” Lorenz said. “We implemented that process, (but) we didn’t have anybody at that time that was interested in the buildings so those deadlines came and went.”
However, Lorenz said recently there has been a growth in interest for the two buildings.
“We’ve since had a couple of people express interest, (and) we gave tours last week,” Lorenz said. “It’s become apparent that we probably need to talk about some standing process so we have an opportunity to dispose of those buildings as the interest occurs.”
Lorenz said those interested in the buildings still have to provide a bid summary to the board describing the intentions for the buildings, a structure for costs, maintenance, and other logistical matters.
Lorenz said zoning issues and also environmental factors surrounding asbestos are two priorities he wants to see in the bid summaries. He also provided the potential timetable once a bid had been submitted.
“The board secretary would be authorized to post a notice of a public hearing at least 10 days prior to the next board meeting, the summaries of those bids would be provided to the board, (and) the sealed bids would be opened the night of the hearing,” Lorenz said. “The board would act within 30 days. Certainly the board could act that night, but at the latest it would be 30 days so we could get some type of timeframe for anyone who might submit a bid.”
In an interview with KMA News following the meeting, Lorenz says the board is looking for a number of factors in the summary bids in hopes to find the best possible suitor to receive the properties.
"Our board has said from the onset, they want to be good neighbors," Lorenz said. "They want to make sure that anything that goes into those buildings will complement the community and are going to serve the public good."
With a motion from Roger Carlson and a second from Kathy Walker, the board unanimously approved to adopt a standing process of disposition for the two school buildings.