(Red Oak) -- Staff retention and recruitment is still a big priority for the Red Oak School District.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the issuance of certified staff contracts for the 2022-23 school year. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz told the board the contracts entail a total package increase of 2.48% from the current school year, or a total dollar amount of $164,375. That's more than the original 2.35% increase set last year under a two-year agreement. Lorenz attributes the increase to a nearly 10% hike in insurance costs. However, the superintendent added instructors returning for next school year will receive the previously-approved $2,000 retention stipend when returning contracts within 21 days of issuance.
"Because of the increase in insurance premiums, we weren't able to add anything to the base," said Lorenz. "Now, people are going to get additional salary based on the years of experience, but that $2,000 retention incentive is going to go a long way. In fact, that's going to provide about a 50% higher increase than what they're accustomed the past few years--at least three years."
By unanimous vote, the board also approved issuing the bargaining support staff letter of assignments for next school year, which entails a 2.86% increase, or an additional cost of almost $30,000. And, the board unanimously approved assignment letters for non-bargaining and administrative staff members for next school year. Based on a market analysis conducted of other area school districts, the total package increase is more than $90,000. Lorenz, however, says the district must do what it can to stay competitive and retain staff.
"I think we're in a place now where, unfortunately, the market is hyper-competitive at this point," he said. "People are trying to lure our folks away. I'm afraid if we're not competitive, we're going to lose good people, and struggle to find replacements."
Also Monday night, the board approved an amendment to the district's Teacher Leadership and Compensation Program as a result of what Lorenz calls "a strange and volatile job market." Lorenz says the amendment entails expanding the number of TLC positions and stipends, and repurposing "full release" positions to put instructors back into the classroom.
"We're going to recommend that the four full release positions are temporarily suspended," said Lorenz. "We are creating new positions. We will have two assessment leads per building, with stipends of $10,000 each, 10 elementary and seven secondary instructional leads with stipends of $10,000 each, and six additional mentor teachers for a total of 10, with stipends of $5,000 each. We also want to increase the student intervention stipends to $4,000, the intervention lead stipends increased to $5,000 and the TLC coordinator's stipend increased to $10,000."
In other business Monday, the board...
---approved the termination of Holly Rider as elementary paraprofessional effective March 4th.
---approved the resignation of bus driver Dave Ross effective March 11th.
---approved the resignation of Linda Rodriguez as paraprofessional at Inman Elementary School effective March 11th.
---approved the resignation of Janelle Erickson as technology strategist at Red Oak Junior/Senior High School effective at the end of the current school year, and hiring Erickson as half-time K-12 librarian for next school year.
---approved SueAnn Crouse's resignation as dean of students at Inman Elementary School effective at the end of this school year, and Crouse's hiring as upper elementary instructor for next school year.
---approved the hiring of Weston Rolenc as high school math instructor, Dillon Wiser as junior high wrestling coach, Phillip Turner as upper elementary instructor (6th grade math), and Colby Sorenson as elementary PE instructor, all for next school year.
---approved Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield's health insurance renewal rates for the 2022-23 school year.
---approved the e-rate managed services agreement with RTI.
---approved the natural gas program participation agreement.
---approved the e-rate dedicated services access for Red Oak High's football field and outdoor education facility.
---approved facilities assessment and master planning requests for proposals.
---approved custodial services request for proposals.