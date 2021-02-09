(Red Oak) -- At least seven Red Oak School District staff members are leaving at the end of the school year.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved the resignations of Danyelle Golden as pre-K paraeducator, Savannah Gohlinghorst as high school business teacher, Anna Harmsen as Inman Elementary kindergarten instructor, Robert Deter as director of technology, and Bev Hambright, Christine Deter and Barb Gilliand as Inman Elementary special education instructors. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the staffers are taking advantage of a program approved by the board at its last regular meeting in January offering incentives for submitting resignations early if they intend to leave at the end of the academic year.
"What we're doing is trying to reach out to those folks who may already be planning to leave us at the end of the school year," said Lorenz, "and we're asking them to provide us timely notice, so that we can engage in succession planning, get jobs posted, and really get a jump on the hiring process."
Lorenz says staff members tendering resignations before a certain deadline will receive cash incentives.
"For anybody who submits a resignation by February 8th," he said, "those employees are eligible to receive a $1,000 severance bonus. Anyone who submits a resignation between February 9th and March 5th, they're eligible to receive a $500 severance bonus. So, this is not an early retirement package. Certainly, it's not intended to incentivize people to leave. All we're trying to do is encourage people who know they're going to be moving on to provide timely notice."
Lorenz says the move gives the district a leg up on hiring replacements for the departing instructors.
"This is something I've done in a previous district," said Lorenz, "and, I would say it improved our hiring processes significantly. It really accelerates the timeline. It doesn't matter what you're doing, it's better to be first to the dance than last to the dance, so to speak. We'd rather be hiring people in February than in June. So, we're hoping that by getting a jump on this, we're going to have a deeper, richer candidate pool.
"We've already begun posting positions. We're already making plans for screening and interviewing candidates. So, it's just moving things up by a few months. Hopefully, we'll get a better shot at getting the best qualified candidates to come in and teach our kids," he added.
In other business, the board approved the use of ESSER II funding providing under COVID-19 relief allocations to hire additional elementary special education instructors for the remainder of the school year. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.