(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District has approved their ESSER III plan after deliberation from the board and the public.
Meeting in special session Wednesday afternoon, the Red Oak School Board approved the plan for COVID-19 federal relief dollars tied to the American Rescue Plan. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz after the district leadership team figured out the key needs, the plan was presented to the public as well as to the board.
"Like all districts, we are required to submit an ESSER III plan and get public feedback on that," Lorenz said. "Our district leadership team did a great job of identifying some need areas and categorizing those and kind of identifying some specific expenditures to meet those needs."
To gain the public's opinion, Lorenz says the district used an online form that was accessible on the school's website.
"We sought public feedback through a thought exchange which is an online survey crowd sourcing platform, and we got a lot of feedback and that feedback was mostly positive," Lorenz said.
Some of the items in the plan include facility maintenance including upgrading the HVAC system, as well as investing in PPE and other protective measures to keep students safe. However, Lorenz says there were certain suggestions in the plan that saw a large public interest.
"We have a lot of support for a number of things, particularly the mental health supports that we propose providing," Lorenz said. "We're also looking at hiring some additional paraprofessionals. People were really pleased with the technology enhancements, the teaching and learning supports, the after school programs we're proposing. So by in large we got really positive feedback and it's encouraging to think that we are on the right path."
Per the plan, some of the technology enhancements include the addition of a virtual learning space at the Early Childhood Center, installing wireless routers on school buses, and enhancing network infrastructure. Meanwhile, mental health supports include contracting with Green Hills AEA for additional counseling services, and the implementation of trauma-based instruction and support at Inman Elementary school.
Those interested in viewing the full plan approved by the board can go to the Red Oak School District homepage.