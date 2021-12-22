(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District is beginning to establish a budget for future capital improvement projects.
Following its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board held a work session regarding its bonding capabilities and future projects. Piper Sandler Managing Director Matt Gillespie, who has previously worked with the district on financial issues, spoke to the board about the budget and financing capacity for future capital improvement projects. Following a recent $19.9 million bond approval in 2017 allowing for the renovations made to the current junior/senior high school and Inman Elementary School, Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district is now somewhat limited in their bonding capabilities.
"We're not really in the position to bond or borrow much for the next few years, we have no ability to bond or borrow against future $0.01 sales tax revenues until 2023, when our current bonds can be restructured," Lorenz said. "At that point we can borrow up to $1.5 million against $0.01 sales tax on a short term basis, and about $8 million over the next 20 years."
Lorenz says Gillespie informed the board that they could also approve general obligation PPEL capital loan notes up to $3.4 million.
However, Lorenz says the district's debt limit significantly limits them in the short term.
"We're very limited because we have a statutory debt limit, which is 5% of our total assessed valuation, that restricts us to borrowing no more than $3 million through June 30th, 2022," Lorenz said. "So we weren't talking about any immediate projects by any means, we were just making sure we had a plan moving forward."
Lorenz says the budgeting discussion could affect plans as far as 15 years in the future.
"When I say moving forward I'm talking about five, 10, 15 years down the road," Lorenz explained. "And we want to make sure we budget and manage our finances in a way that will allow us to undertake those capital projects if and when the time arises."
In other business during the board's regular meeting, the board approved an extension of an agreement with the Montgomery County Agricultural Society, approved an LEP excess costs application of $21,912.46, and approved the hiring of Riley Brown as an agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor for the 2022-23 school year, David Ross as a bus driver for the 2021-22 school year, and William Collins as a high school math teacher for the 2022-23 school year.