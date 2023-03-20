(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are giving a "hard look" at possible cell phone limitations or even bans during school hours for students.
That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who informed the Red Oak School Board during its latest regular meeting, that administrative members and teachers have begun preliminary conversations on a policy. Lorenz says the discussions come after schools in the surrounding area and states are beginning to adopt similar policies regarding cell phones, which he adds can often be "counterproductive" to an educational mission.
"I'm becoming more and more aware of the fact that there are a lot of school districts -- many in Missouri and Kansas and a growing number in Iowa -- that are starting to implement comprehensive bans on cell phones," said Lorenz. "In doing so, they're citing a growing body of research that says first of all, cell phones are undermining students' ability to focus and sustain attention."
He says cell phones are becoming increasingly difficult for teachers to compete with in the classroom for students' attention. Additionally, Lorenz says multiple issues arise from unfettered access to cell phones in the classroom and hallways, no matter the school district.
"Our issues are the same that other districts are experiencing," Lorenz emphasized. "Kids taking pictures and videos of other students -- unwarranted or unapproved pictures, -- posting things on TikTok and doing these ridiculous TikTok challenges and posting them online. We've got cheating on tests and confidentiality issues -- people taking pictures in bathrooms or air dropping inappropriate things to random people in hallways."
However, he says if they limit or ban cell phone use altogether for students at school, Lorenz adds they also need to look at the school staff's use of cell phones. While not wanting to limit staff's cell phone usage completely, the superintendent says there would need to be a higher standard for teachers and staff on when and where they use their devices.
"Adults need to have phones in school because we're asking them to use those phones to engage in that (multi-factor authorization) that we have to have just to maintain cyber security," Lorenz explained. "But, the expectation would be, you know what, (Technology Director) Kevin (Herrick) has to wander around the building with his phone because he's dealing with vendors and things, but Kevin, if you have to have a phone call -- step into a room. Don't walk down the hall and rub into some kid's nose that you get to use a phone and they can't."
However, Lorenz adds he is aware of the likely pushback that would come from parents or family members of restricting cell phone usage for students in school.
"There are a lot of folks that would discuss any type of cell phone restriction is an infringement on their kid's freedom and they think they need to have unfettered access to their kids at all hours of the day," said Lorenz. "Some would say that it's our job not to ban things, but to teach kids how to use them responsibly -- that's a fallacy. These (phones) are designed to take and capture our attention."
But Lorenz added that discussions are still preliminary, and the school has yet to make formal or informal decisions on which way they will go on a potential policy.