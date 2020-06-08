(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak school district has joined many area schools in making sure students in their district don't go hungry during the summer.
Mindy Riibe, Red Oak Food Service Director, recently spoke with KMA about the program.
"We are doing grab-and-go meals," Riibe said. "We are doing those on Monday and Thursday. Our pickup times are from 7:30 am to 8:30. We also do an afternoon pickup from 4:30 to 5:30 pm every Monday and Thursday here at our Inman Elementary building."
Riibe encourages people to take advantage of the opportunity for a free meal.
"I really hope people continue to utilize the program," she said. "We'll make as many as we need as long as they go out the door."
The summer lunch program is open to anyone younger than 18, regardless of school district.
Riibe adds that a date to end the program has not formally been set, but is tentatively scheduled for June 30th.
Riibe was a guest on KMA's Morning Routine Program Monday morning. You can hear the interview below.